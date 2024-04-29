JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Spc. Ciara Fitts, from Washington D.C., assigned to Echo Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), hands off a hose nozzle to Spc. Mitchell Parrino, from Chesapeake, Va., at Felker Army Airfield on JBLE-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2024. Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) training enables soldiers to gain experience providing fuel and ordinance necessary for rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 14:08 Photo ID: 8369686 VIRIN: 240423-F-NR045-1287 Resolution: 2517x3526 Size: 2.34 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training [Image 31 of 31], by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.