Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training [Image 21 of 31]

    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Zulema Sotelo 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Spc. Ciara Fitts, from Washington D.C., assigned to Echo Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), hands off a hose nozzle to Spc. Mitchell Parrino, from Chesapeake, Va., at Felker Army Airfield on JBLE-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2024. Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) training enables soldiers to gain experience providing fuel and ordinance necessary for rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8369686
    VIRIN: 240423-F-NR045-1287
    Resolution: 2517x3526
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training [Image 31 of 31], by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training
    Fort Eustis Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FARP
    Motor Transport Operator
    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion
    petroleum supply specialist (92F)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT