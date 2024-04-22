Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Narashino Jump 2024 [Image 4 of 12]

    Narashino Jump 2024

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade calls for boarding onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron for an airborne operation at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2024. Eighty-seven JGSDF paratroopers assigned to the 1st ABn performed airdrop training from two USAF C-130J Super Hercules. The goal of the event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF through information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 18:57
    Photo ID: 8367934
    VIRIN: 240417-F-JB191-1004
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Narashino Jump 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    JGSDF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    airborne operation
    Static line Jump
    1st Airborne Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT