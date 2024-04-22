Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Narashino Jump 2024 [Image 8 of 12]

    Narashino Jump 2024

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JAPAN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training area during an airborne operation, Chiba Prefecture, April 17, 2024. Eighty-seven Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st ABn performed airdrop training from two USAF C-130J Super Hercules. The goal of the event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF through information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 18:57
    Photo ID: 8367938
    VIRIN: 240417-F-PM645-1424
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Narashino Jump 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024
    Narashino Jump 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    JGSDF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    airborne operation
    Static line Jump
    1st Airborne Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT