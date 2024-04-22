Narashino Jump 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, center, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives a pre-flight brief before an airborne operation at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2024. Eighty-seven Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade performed airdrop training from two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron. The goal of the event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF through information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

