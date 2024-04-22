Narashino Jump 2024

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over the JGSDF Narashino Training area, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, April 17, 2024. Eighty-seven JGSDF paratroopers assigned to the 1st ABn conducted an airborne operation from two USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS. The goal of the event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF through information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

