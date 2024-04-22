Narashino Jump 2024

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training area during an airborne operation, Chiba Prefecture, April 17, 2024. Eighty-seven Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st ABn performed airdrop training from two USAF C-130J Super Hercules. The goal of the event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF through information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

