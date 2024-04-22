Narashino Jump 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Waller, left, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, fly over the Kanto Plane during an airborne operation, April 17, 2024. Eighty-seven Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st ABn performed airdrop training from two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS. The goal of the event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF through information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

