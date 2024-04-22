Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron

Team Mildenhall leaders pose for a photo with members of the newly activated Lion Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 19, 2024. The Lion Squadron is an extension of the RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander program and honors select community members who have had a lasting connection with the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

