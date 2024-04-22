Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, center, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, speaks with Dr. Reg Wilson, left, 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum chair, before the activation of the Lion Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 19, 2024. As the chair of the museum, Wilson will be a member of the Lion Squadron, which is an extension of the RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Program and honors select community members who have had a lasting connection with the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

