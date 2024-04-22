Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron

Royal Air Force Sqn Ldr Andy Bell, left, RAF commander, greets Ken Thompson before the activation of the Lion Squadron at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 19, 2024. The Lion Squadron is an extension of the RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Program and honors select community members who have had a lasting connection with the base as honorary commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

