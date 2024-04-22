Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron [Image 8 of 10]

    Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Bob Champion, left, Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE), speaks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, before the activation of the Lion Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 19, 2024. Honorary commanders are typically in place anywhere between one to three years. With the establishment of the Lion Squadron, RAF Mildenhall will be able to extend an invitation of a lifetime membership to key community supporters who have shown lasting support through the base’s Honorary Commander Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8365412
    VIRIN: 240419-F-EN010-1108
    Resolution: 3140x2446
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Honorary Commander Program
    Lion Squadron

