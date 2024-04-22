Bob Champion, left, Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE), speaks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, before the activation of the Lion Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 19, 2024. Honorary commanders are typically in place anywhere between one to three years. With the establishment of the Lion Squadron, RAF Mildenhall will be able to extend an invitation of a lifetime membership to key community supporters who have shown lasting support through the base’s Honorary Commander Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 11:20 Photo ID: 8365412 VIRIN: 240419-F-EN010-1108 Resolution: 3140x2446 Size: 1.36 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.