Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, greets Georgina Holloway at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 19, 2024. Holloway and other community leaders who have had lasting connections with RAF Mildenhall visited the base for the establishment of the Lion Squadron, an extension of the base’s Honorary Commander Program that honors certain key supporters with a lifetime membership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

