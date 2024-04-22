Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron

David Hill, right, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk, speaks with U.S. Air Force Command Chief Ralph Oliver, 352nd Special Operations Wing command chief, before the activation of the Lion Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 19, 2024. Hill and other community leaders who have had lasting connections with RAF Mildenhall visited the base for the establishment of the Lion Squadron, an extension of the base’s Honorary Commander Program that honors certain key supporters with a lifetime membership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

