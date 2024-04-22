U.S. Air Force Col. Garlow, center, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to members of Team Mildenhall and community leaders about the activation of the Lion Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 19, 2024. The Lion Squadron is an extension of the RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander program and honors select community members who have had a lasting connection with the base as honorary commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 11:20 Photo ID: 8365413 VIRIN: 240419-F-EN010-1122 Resolution: 3244x2182 Size: 1.34 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lasting Connections: RAF Mildenhall activates Lion Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.