155th EAS prepares for takeoff

A U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainer assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron watches as a C-17 Globemaster III prepares for takeoff at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. These specialists perform aircraft inspections and advise on problems, maintenance and servicing. (U.S. Air Force photo)

