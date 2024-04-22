Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th EAS prepares for takeoff [Image 5 of 7]

    155th EAS prepares for takeoff

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainer assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron watches as a C-17 Globemaster III prepares for takeoff at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The American Airman is a warfighter – capable of supporting dynamic operations while seamlessly integrating with coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 05:30
    Photo ID: 8361980
    VIRIN: 240424-F-UA699-1011
    Resolution: 5203x3469
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 155th EAS prepares for takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture

