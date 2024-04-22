A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8361976
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-UA699-1007
|Resolution:
|3153x4730
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 155th EAS prepares for takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
