    155th EAS prepares for takeoff [Image 3 of 7]

    155th EAS prepares for takeoff

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron boards a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The C-17 is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

