A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron boards a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The C-17 is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, 155th EAS prepares for takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
