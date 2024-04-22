A U.S. Air Force public affairs journeyman records video of C-17 Globemaster III operations at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. Public affairs Airmen document both ground and aerial missions to ensure information is captured for current and future generations to see. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, 155th EAS prepares for takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Smoot