U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conduct pre-flight checks at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. These specialists are responsible for conducting pre- and post-flight inspections and ensure that all aircraft are operational and ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 05:30 Photo ID: 8361981 VIRIN: 240424-F-UA699-1013 Resolution: 4588x3059 Size: 6.06 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 155th EAS prepares for takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.