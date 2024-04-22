U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conduct pre-flight checks at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. These specialists are responsible for conducting pre- and post-flight inspections and ensure that all aircraft are operational and ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8361981
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-UA699-1013
|Resolution:
|4588x3059
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 155th EAS prepares for takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT