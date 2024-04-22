155th EAS prepares for takeoff

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts a pre-flight checklist onboard a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8361977
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-UA699-1009
|Resolution:
|4809x3206
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
