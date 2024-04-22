1066 Fini Flight

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron student flight commander, and Cory Bartholomew, 1st RS U-2 Instructor pilot, stand in front of U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 following its final flight on April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Lt. Col. Joshua, the pilot who retired the aircraft, contributed to its 43 years of service, accumulating 24,268.2 flight hours for the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



