1066 Fini Flight

U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 readies for its ultimate landing on April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Delivered in 1981, this aircraft has logged 24,268.2 flight hours and holds the distinction of being the last jet deployed on an operational mission from Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, March 15, 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



