    1066 Fini Flight [Image 6 of 7]

    1066 Fini Flight

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Cory Bartholomew, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Instructor Pilot, lends a hand as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua, 1st RS student flight commander, disembarks from U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 after its farewell flight prior to retirement April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The high-pressure suit, essential for U-2 pilots operating at high altitudes, restricts mobility, necessitating assistance during exit and other movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 00:58
    Photo ID: 8361693
    VIRIN: 240417-F-DG904-1301
    Resolution: 8025x6019
    Size: 26.49 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, 1066 Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight operations
    retirement
    Dragon Lady
    80-1066

