Cory Bartholomew, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Instructor Pilot, lends a hand as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua, 1st RS student flight commander, disembarks from U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 after its farewell flight prior to retirement April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The high-pressure suit, essential for U-2 pilots operating at high altitudes, restricts mobility, necessitating assistance during exit and other movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8361693
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-DG904-1301
|Resolution:
|8025x6019
|Size:
|26.49 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1066 Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
