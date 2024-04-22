1066 Fini Flight

Cory Bartholomew, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Instructor Pilot, lends a hand as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua, 1st RS student flight commander, disembarks from U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 after its farewell flight prior to retirement April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The high-pressure suit, essential for U-2 pilots operating at high altitudes, restricts mobility, necessitating assistance during exit and other movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



