1066 Fini Flight

U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 lifts off once more, engaging in a series of touch-and-go maneuvers as the pilot undergoes final practice sessions before the aircraft's permanent retirement April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. By the time of its retirement, the aircraft had contributed to 43 years of service, accumulating 24,268.2 flight hours for the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



