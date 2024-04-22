1066 Fini Flight

Cory Bartholomew, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 instructor pilot, inspects U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 from a chase car before its departure April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Chase cars play a vital role in facilitating crucial communication with the pilot regarding various operational aspects such as the distance between landing gear and the flight line, identifying potential leaks, and providing other essential details inaccessible from the cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8361691
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-DG904-1104
|Resolution:
|8448x6336
|Size:
|19.19 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
