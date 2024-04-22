U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 prepares for its farewell flight as maintainers finalize procedures April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. This aircraft, delivered on Sept. 15, 1981, holds historical significance as the last jet deployed on an operational mission from Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, March 15, 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8361686
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-DG904-1087
|Resolution:
|5764x4323
|Size:
|13.71 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1066 Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT