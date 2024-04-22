1066 Fini Flight

U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 prepares for its farewell flight as maintainers finalize procedures April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. This aircraft, delivered on Sept. 15, 1981, holds historical significance as the last jet deployed on an operational mission from Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, March 15, 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 04.17.2024
Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez