1066 Fini Flight

U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 readies for its final departure from the flight line on April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. This aircraft was delivered on Sept. 15, 1981, and is the second U-2 to retire in 2024 with 24,268.2 flight hours during its 43-year tenure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



