    1066 Fini Flight [Image 5 of 7]

    1066 Fini Flight

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U-2 Dragon Lady 80-1066 readies for its final departure from the flight line on April 17, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. This aircraft was delivered on Sept. 15, 1981, and is the second U-2 to retire in 2024 with 24,268.2 flight hours during its 43-year tenure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    This work, 1066 Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

