COMPACFLT Visits Japan

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Raymond F. Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Tokyo, at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, April 15, 2024. Koehler met with Greene to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed the U.S. Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

