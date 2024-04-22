Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Ichigaya War Memorial in Tokyo, Japan, April 15, 2024. Koehler laid the wreath to honor Japan Self Defense Force members who have died in service. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 03:28 Photo ID: 8356189 VIRIN: 240415-N-N0801-1004 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 7.29 MB Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPACFLT Visits Japan [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.