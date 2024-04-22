Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Visits Japan [Image 4 of 16]

    COMPACFLT Visits Japan

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.15.2024

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Ichigaya War Memorial in Tokyo, Japan, April 15, 2024. Koehler laid the wreath to honor Japan Self Defense Force members who have died in service. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
    Japan
    JMSDF
    COMPACFLT
    Indo-Pacific

