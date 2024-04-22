Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Visits Japan [Image 12 of 16]

    COMPACFLT Visits Japan

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.16.2024

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, shakes hands with Vice Adm. Akira Saito, the commander in chief of the Self-Defense Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, following a meeting in Yokosuka, Japan, April 16, 2024. Koehler met with Saito to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed the U.S. Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    JMSDF
    COMPACFLT
    Indo-Pacific

