COMPACFLT Visits Japan

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, meets with Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self Defense-Forces, in Tokyo, April 17, 2024. Koehler met with Yoshida to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed the U.S. Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

