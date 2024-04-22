COMPACFLT Visits Japan

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Vice Adm. Akira Saito, commander in chief of the Self-Defense Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Yokosuka, Japan, April 16, 2024. Koehler met with Saito to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed the U.S. Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

