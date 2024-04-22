COMPACFLT Visits Japan

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, salutes the Ichigaya War Memorial during a wreath laying ceremony at Ichigaya in Tokyo, Japan, April 15, 2024. Koehler laid the wreath to honor Japan Self Defense Force members who have died in service. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

Date Taken: 04.15.2024
Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP