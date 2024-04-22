Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right, poses for a photo with Defense Attaché Personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, April 15, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 03:28 Photo ID: 8356188 VIRIN: 240415-N-N0801-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.22 MB Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPACFLT Visits Japan [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.