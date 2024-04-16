33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight

U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron fly in formation over Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2024. The HH-60G has served the 33rd RQS since the early 90’s. The squadron will be transitioning to the new HH-60W model, which will provide more advanced and efficient combat and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

