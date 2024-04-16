33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blaise Thibodeaux, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, looks out over the Pacific Ocean during a formation flight off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2024. Special missions aviators perform a multitude of duties including pre-flight inspections, managing weight distribution and placement of passengers and cargo, and coordinating employment of weapons and defensive systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|04.15.2024
|04.18.2024 23:18
|8349280
|240415-F-PW483-1014
|3566x2378
|3.15 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
