    33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight [Image 10 of 15]

    33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blaise Thibodeaux, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, looks out over the Pacific Ocean during a formation flight off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2024. Special missions aviators perform a multitude of duties including pre-flight inspections, managing weight distribution and placement of passengers and cargo, and coordinating employment of weapons and defensive systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 23:18
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    33rd Rescue Squadron
    33rd RQS

