A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit prepares an HH-60G Pave Hawk for takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2024. The HH-60G has served the 33rd RQS in fulfilling the motto “that others may live,” for over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 23:18 Photo ID: 8349271 VIRIN: 240416-F-PW483-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.68 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.