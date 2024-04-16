Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight [Image 11 of 15]

    33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron lands in a training area near Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2024. The HH-60G has served the 33rd RQS in fulfilling the motto, “that others may live,” for over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 23:18
    Photo ID: 8349281
    VIRIN: 240416-F-PW483-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.55 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

