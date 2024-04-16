Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight [Image 2 of 15]

    33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron line up on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2024. With the upcoming transition to the new and more advanced HH-60W model, 33rd RQS crews celebrated the legacy of the HH-60G through a formation flight around the perimeter of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8349272
    VIRIN: 240416-F-PW483-1002
    Resolution: 8195x4609
    Size: 17.2 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    33rd Rescue Squadron
    33rd RQS

