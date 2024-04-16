U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron fly in formation near the coast of Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2024. With the upcoming transition to the new and more advanced HH-60W model, 33rd RQS crews celebrated the legacy of the HH-60G through a formation flight around the perimeter of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 Photo ID: 8349279 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight, by SSgt Jessi Roth