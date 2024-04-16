U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron are lined up on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2024. The HH-60G has served the 33rd RQS since the early 90’s. The squadron will be transitioning to the new HH-60W model, which will provide more advanced and efficient combat and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
04.16.2024
|04.18.2024 23:18
|8349275
|240416-F-PW483-1003
|7962x4479
|17.33 MB
KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|5
|2
This work, 33rd RQS celebrates HH-60G legacy with formation flight [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
