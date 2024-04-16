U.S. Air Force Capt. Erin Altobelli, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, looks over blue air mission planning movements during training exercise Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. During mission planning, simulated oppositional forces, or red air, surrounding the area of responsibility are considered when finalizing contingency operations to ensure the ability to defend and defeat any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning
