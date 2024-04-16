U.S. Air Force Capt. Erin Altobelli, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, looks over blue air mission planning movements during training exercise Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. During mission planning, simulated oppositional forces, or red air, surrounding the area of responsibility are considered when finalizing contingency operations to ensure the ability to defend and defeat any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 02:55 Photo ID: 8347136 VIRIN: 240416-F-YG789-2503 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 10.94 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.