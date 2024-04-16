Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning [Image 4 of 10]

    8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Capt. Sarah Gregory, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, reviews maps and team movements during a mission planning brief as part of Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    INDOPACOM
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024

