8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

As part of Korea Flying Training 2024 units across the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Republic of Korea Air Force participated in joint mission planning at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2024.
Mission planning is vital in maintaining air superiority by ensuring mission partners are able to fly safely with one another utilizing missionized training rules regarding combined and joint services commanders, intelligence members and aircrew allowing them to succeed in robust and complex scenarios.
Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
Location:
|KR
