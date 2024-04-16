Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing

    As part of Korea Flying Training 2024 units across the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Republic of Korea Air Force participated in joint mission planning at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2024.

    Mission planning is vital in maintaining air superiority by ensuring mission partners are able to fly safely with one another utilizing missionized training rules regarding combined and joint services commanders, intelligence members and aircrew allowing them to succeed in robust and complex scenarios.

