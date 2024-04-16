8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | U.S. Air Force Col. Mike McCarthy, 8th Operations Group commander, leads a mission...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | U.S. Air Force Col. Mike McCarthy, 8th Operations Group commander, leads a mission planning brief as part of Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 is an annual large-scale U.S. and ROKAF integration flying exercise designed to improve interoperability of combined and joint airpower execution, face-to-face combined mission planning, flying execution, and effective debriefing to train mission commanders and aircrew to operate and succeed in robust, complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page

As part of Korea Flying Training 2024 units across the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Republic of Korea Air Force participated in joint mission planning at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2024.



Mission planning is vital in maintaining air superiority by ensuring mission partners are able to fly safely with one another utilizing missionized training rules regarding combined and joint services commanders, intelligence members and aircrew allowing them to succeed in robust and complex scenarios.