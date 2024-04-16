U.S. Air Force Col. Mike McCarthy, 8th Operations Group commander, relays information to a Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen during a mission planning brief during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 is a large-scale employment training, enhancing U.S. and ROK interoperability and ultimately enhancing U.S. and ROK commitments to maintain peace in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning
