8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike McCarthy, 8th Operations Group commander, relays information to a Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen during a mission planning brief during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 is a large-scale employment training, enhancing U.S. and ROK interoperability and ultimately enhancing U.S. and ROK commitments to maintain peace in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

