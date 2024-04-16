8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

TSgt. Jason Brandon, left, 7th Air Force NCO in charge of intelligence, plans and exercises, and Capt. Trevor Hallberg, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, reviews documents regarding mission plans as part of Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

