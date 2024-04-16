Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning [Image 10 of 10]

    8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Julian Bermudez, 621st Air Control Squadron commander, schedules flight times for pilots during a mission planning brief during training exercise Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 further strengthens the U.S.-ROK alliance by building and maintaining lethality in the air domain to deter, defend, and defeat any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    TAGS

    ROKAF, Korea Flying Training 2024, INDOPACOM, KFT 24, Wolf Pack, PACAF

