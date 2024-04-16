8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

Republic of Korea Air Force Maj. Kwon Won Seok, 192nd Tactical Development Squadron pilot, reviews red air mission planning documents with fellow ROKAF Airmen during training exercise Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2024. Korea Flying Training 2024 will further strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance by building and maintaining lethality in the air domain to deter, defend, and defeat any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

