    JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

    JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Loren Rice, NCOIC of the combat mobility flight assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, records the center of balance on an R-11 refueler during a joint inspection, so the vehicle can be aerial transported during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 7, 2024. Approximately 800 U.S. Air Force Airmen are flying, maintaining and supporting 29 aircraft operating at five disaggregated locations during AR 24-1. The exercise employs combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 21:10
    TAGS

    LRS
    Agile Reaper
    3rd AEW
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1

